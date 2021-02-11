1 dead in fiery overnight Tuskegee crash

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department has opened an investigation after one person was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night.
Tuskegee Police Chief Loyd Jenkins said the vehicle was found shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Macon County Road 65 and Greenwood Drive and was already engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived.
Units with the Tuskegee Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze at which time the driver’s body was found inside.
Anyone with information on the crash or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200.
An investigation is ongoing and the name of the person has not yet been released.
