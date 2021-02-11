UPDATE: Emergency Missing Child Alert cancelled for baby in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham police say Deshaun Grant has been located and is in good health.
ORIGINAL:
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an emergency missing child alert for a 5-month-old baby boy from Birmingham.
Deshaun Grant was last seen Wednesday in the 900 block of Parkway Road around 3:00 p.m.
He was wearing black pants, a multi-colored sweater and white shoes.
Anyone with information about this case, please contact the Birmingham PD at 205-254-0840 or call 911.
