Firefighters battle early morning Hope Hull house fire

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - Fire officials are working to determine what led to an early morning house fire in Hope Hull.
According to Chief Jim Perry of Pintlala Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were called around 2:30 a.m. after a report of a fire on Bush Road. When they arrived, the home was completely engulfed in flames. The roof was already gone, there were no windows or doors left.
Perry said the family was not home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but the department has notified the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.
