Juvenile charged with arson in Montgomery Walmart fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile has been charged with arson after a fire inside a Montgomery Walmart.
According to Montgomery Fire Lieutenant J.C. Selman, a male juvenile has been charged with arson first degree after admitting to starting the fire inside the Walmart located on Atlanta Highway.
The fire was started around 5:30 p.m. Monday inside the store. The building’s sprinkler system activated and kept the blaze from spreading before firefighters could respond. Everyone was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
The store reportedly had moderate smoke damage throughout with minor damage to the building and merchandise, according to CrimeStoppers.
On Wednesday, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released pictures of the suspects wanted for potentially causing the fire. After receiving a tip from CrimeStoppers, the suspects were identified and interview. It was then determined the juvenile was responsible for the fire.
During an interview, Selman says the juvenile admitted to intentionally going into the store to set a fire. Using a flare he obtained from an aisle near the fire location, the juvenile started the fire.
Due to his age, the juvenile’s identity was not released.
It is still unclear when the retailer will reopen to customers.
