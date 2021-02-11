Line starts hours before Montgomery’s mass vaccination clinic opens

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Day four of Montgomery’s weeklong mass vaccination clinic may not start until noon but already people are in line.
According to a Facebook post by the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, people were already in line waiting to receive their shots. The clinic officially opens at noon.
EMA Director Christina Thornton says Baptist Health has confirmed 1,500 shots are available and will be given on Thursday.
The clinic officially opens at noon so those already in line must wait until inoculators arrive, Thornton added in the post.
On Tuesday, Montgomery officials announced they would be adjusted the drive-thru clinic hours to better accommodate those who wished to receive the vaccine.
The clinic was initially scheduled for 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily or until the approximately 1,000 available doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been given. But, after vaccinating nearly 3,500 people on Monday and Tuesday, organizers announced they would adjust hours for the remainder of the week.
Thursday, the clinic will take place from Noon until 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until the remainder of the doses have been given. The clinic is located at the old Montgomery Mall at 3003 E. South Boulevard and all participants should enter the clinic from McGhee Road.
To be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the clinic, you must meet one of the following requirements:
· You must be 65 years of age and older
· Healthcare workers
· First responders including EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement
· Frontline critical workers - corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education), childcare workers, judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
· Work or live in congregate settings
