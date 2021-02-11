Man faces conspiracy to commit arson charge for Montgomery blaze

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation into a January house fire has resulted a man’s arrest on a conspiracy to commit arson charge, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue.
Following a more than monthlong investigation, the Montgomery Bureau of Investigations interviewed Centell Wilson Tuesday about a Jan. 1 blaze on Montgomery’s Michigan Avenue, as well as multiple other fires over the last two months.
During the investigation of the Michigan Avenue blaze, MFR was contacted through its social media accounts by an ex-girlfriend of Wilson’s who alleged that on multiple occasions he’d threatened her through Facebook Messenger and text messages.
“Over the next several weeks she provided text messages and audio messages from Mr. Wilson making various threats, including plans to have her house burned down,” MFR said in a statement announcing the suspect’s arrest.
Wilson, who has denied any involvement in the fires, is now charged with conspiracy to commit arson in the second-degree.
