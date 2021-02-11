Man suffering from dementia missing in Chilton Co.

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County authorities are looking for a missing man who has dementia.
Dan Craig of Jemison left his home on February 10 and has not returned. He is driving a white 2012 Ford F-350 with Al tag #14F1556A. The truck has a black aftermarket brush guard and black tail gate.
Craig is approximately 5′10″ and weighs 170lbs. Authorities believe he cannot remember his way back home.
Please call Thorsby Police at (205)-755-2511 if you have any information.
