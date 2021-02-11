Man, woman injured in shooting near Montgomery hotel

By WSFA Staff | February 11, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 12:55 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are recovering after a shooting near a Montgomery hotel Thursday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics responded to the 1200 block of the Eastern Boulevard around 12:15 p.m. after a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman who had both been shot.

A WSFA 12 News photojournalist found officers and crime scene tape in America’s Best Inn hotel parking lot.

Coleman added the two victims had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and no other details surrounding the shooting are known.

