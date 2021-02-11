Mobis Alabama donates money, snacks to help Montgomery vaccine clinic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mobis Alabama made a very welcomed donation to help the volunteers and first responders on the third day of Montgomery’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Mobis Alabama donated $5,000 to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency. They also brought a truckload of snacks and drinks for those working the drive-thru clinic.
“The importance at this point is to get vaccines in arms and to help those who are initially most vulnerable and then work that through the entire population so that we can get back to some sense of normalcy as a company, as a community, and as a nation and world ultimately,” said Thomas Treadwell, general counsel for Mobis Alabama.
“It helps pay for, if we don’t have a lunch donated, it will help feed our staff our lunch and help through things like that. If we need to purchase additional masks or sanitizer. they also gave masks and hand sanitizer for the staff today, so we’ll be able to utilize that throughout the process, so it just helps take a little bit of more weight off our shoulders to be able to help the community even more,” said Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thornton.
Mobis Alabama also donated $1,000 to Wallace Community College Nursing Foundation, which had nurses giving vaccines in Selma.
