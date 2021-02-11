Montgomery Area Food Bank puts McKenzie Scott donation to use

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Montgomery Area Food Bank is making the most of a very generous donation from McKenzie Scott, a billionaire philanthropist, who’s the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
“This is a game-changing, transformative contribution,” said Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Deem. “The bottom line is, we’ve been afforded an unbelievably rare opportunity to reach more food insecure Alabamians. But when it comes to talking about how much, we’re going to go with “substantial” for the time being.”
Deem also described the donation as “significant” and truly needed now more than ever.
“Across more than three decades, we have operated under the ethos of ensuring every donation and gift realizes the greatest possible impact,” explained Deem. “We don’t intend to change that approach as we consider our future.
“While some of our long-range planning may be more accessible in the near term,” added Deem. “We will take the time to reflect on how to ensure these resources are put to the best use for the communities we serve.”
Over the last several months, McKenzie Scott has donated more than $4 billion to 384 organizations in every state.
