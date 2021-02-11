2 Montgomery men charged with robbing victim at gunpoint

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery man have been arrested and charged in connection to Wednesday afternoon robbery, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Atwood Smith III, 20, and Daishunnez Laster, 22, are charged with first-degree robbery following the incident, which happened shortly after 1:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Calmar Drive.
According to court documents, the suspects robbed their victim at gunpoint of $300.
Smith and Laster are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds of $40,000 each.
