Montgomery sisters who serve as judges featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery sisters who both serve as judges have been featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
Montgomery Municipal Court Judge Samarria Dunson and her sister, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Lloria James, were guests on the show Thursday. The sibling judges spoke about how they’ve encouraged each other and how they hope to inspire others to chase their dreams.
The sisters entered their roles in November. Dunson became the fourth judge on the municipal court, replacing Virgil Ford. James, who served as the chief deputy district attorney for Montgomery County for 16 years, was recently elected to be a circuit court judge for Montgomery County.
They are the first siblings to simultaneously serve as judges in Alabama’s capital city.
The original broadcast of the episode featuring the sisters was pre-empted Thursday due to network coverage of the impeachment trial. WSFA 12 News will air the episode Saturday morning from 5 to 6 a.m.