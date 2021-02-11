Police: Man injured Wednesday in Montgomery shooting

A man is recovering after a shooting Wednesday night in Montgomery. (Source: KFVS)
By WSFA Staff | February 11, 2021 at 6:38 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 6:38 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is recovering after a shooting Wednesday night in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to the 500 block of West Fairview Avenue after a report that someone had been shot. When officers and medics arrived at the scene, they found a man with non-life threatening injuries.

Coleman says the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It is unclear where the shooting may have happened, Coleman added. No arrests have been made.

