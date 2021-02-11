Police: Millbrook man fired gun towards someone, hit car instead

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police say a man was arrested after firing a gun during a disturbance on Wednesday.
Police said they responded to a disturbance at a business in the 2400 block of Main Street.
When officers arrived, they found several people in a dispute. Police say as officers were trying to defuse the situation and interview those involved, more people tried to get involved.
Police said as they were dispersing those not directly involved in the incident, a person traveling south on Main Street discharged several rounds from a gun in the direction of someone leaving the scene.
Police pursued the car and conducted a traffic stop on the Alabama River Parkway. The driver, 25-year-old Carlos Young of Millbrook, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Investigators said they were able to determine that Young fired the shots from his car. The gun was located between the scene and the traffic stop, according to police.
According to investigators, one of the rounds hit a car parked at a nearby business.
In addition to the outstanding warrant, Young was also charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, reckless endangerment and violation of license to carry a pistol. He is being held in the Elmore County Jail without bond until the warrants are obtained and served.
