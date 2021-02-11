Rain, storms move in today; even more rain to follow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fog and dense fog will greet most of us this this morning courtesy of a saturated low-level atmosphere and damp ground. A Dense Fog Advisory goes until 9 a.m. as a result.
Be sure to use those low beams, give yourself a few extra minutes and allow extra space if you encounter some of the denser fog.
A few showers are possible through the morning hours, but it’s the afternoon and evening that feature the best rain chance for Central Alabama as a cold front pushes in from the northwest.
As that front arrives, rain and perhaps some thunderstorms will move in from the west and northwest. No severe is expected, but some thunder, lightning and heavier rain are all possible this afternoon through roughly midnight.
The front will stall over south Alabama, though, which means rain chances don’t end tonight; they will be around for the next several days as impulses ride along that frontal boundary.
Additional rain will fall on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, but we wouldn’t cancel any plans at this point. Just plan on contending with some rain during that 4-day stretch. We will say that right now it looks as though the best chances for widespread rain over those four days will be Friday late morning through Friday night and early Saturday, and then again late in the day Monday.
No severe weather is expected, but depending on the orientation of the stalled front and the exact temperatures we see, some thunder can’t be ruled out with any round of rainfall. The best chance of storms will probably come late Monday into Monday night with a stronger area of low pressure.
We will be dodging a bullet on that because just to our west, another bout of snow and ice will fall across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi!
By the time we get to next Tuesday morning, a solid 2-3″+ of rain will have fallen across the entire area. And with many places in the “Abnormally Dry” category on last week’s Drought Monitor, this is all welcomed rainfall!
If warm weather is your thing, we suggest enjoying today’s 70s because temperatures will likely be much cooler beginning Friday. That’s due to the cold front set to bring today’s rain moving to our south, allowing cooler air to filter in from the northwest.
