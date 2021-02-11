Rain, storms move in today; more wet weather through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Visibility has improved in many spots after a foggy morning, but rain and storms just beginning to impact our area; expect more wet weather and a couple of rumbles through the early afternoon, but it won’t be widespread. As our next cold front arrives later today, the amount of showers and thunderstorms we see will increase from northwest to southeast.
This is when coverage will be more widespread... no severe is expected, but some thunder, lightning and heavier rain are all possible this afternoon and evening.
The front will stall over south Alabama, though, which means rain chances don’t end tonight; they will be around for the next several days as impulses ride along that frontal boundary.
Additional rain will fall on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, but we wouldn’t cancel any plans at this point. Just plan on contending with some rain during that 4-day stretch. We will say that right now it looks as though the best chances for widespread rain over those four days will be Friday late morning through Friday night and early Saturday, and then again late in the day Monday and Monday night.
No severe weather is expected, but depending on the orientation of the stalled front and the exact temperatures we see, some thunder can’t be ruled out with any round of rainfall.
The best chance of storms will probably come late Monday into Monday night with a stronger area of low pressure.
We will be dodging a bullet on that because just to our west, another bout of snow and ice will fall across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi!
That could end up being a rather substantial winter storm for those folks as well. As of now, we just don’t see enough cold air this far south to support any legitimate chance of frozen precipitation.
By the time we get to next Tuesday morning, a solid 2-3″+ of rain will have fallen across the entire area. And with many places in the “Abnormally Dry” category on last week’s Drought Monitor, this is all welcomed rainfall!
If warm weather is your thing, we suggest enjoying today’s 70s because temperatures will likely be much cooler beginning Friday. That’s due to the cold front set to bring today’s rain moving to our south, allowing cooler air to filter in from the northwest.
