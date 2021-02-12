ADPH calls weeklong mass vaccination clinics a success

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday said eight mass vaccination clinics that have been in operation over the past week have succeeded in reaching thousands of residents.
The clinics were hailed successful because they were “a direct result of ongoing collaboration by a number of community partners including county emergency management agencies, public officials and the ADPH,” the state health department said.
In calling the program a success, ADPH provided data from the Alabama Hospital Association on the total vaccinations given in each of the eight health clinics. They include:
Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center - 5,000
University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital - 12,139
Southeast Health - 6,100
Huntsville Hospital - 12,000
University of South Alabama Hospital - 8,300 (This clinic continues through Saturday.)
Providence Hospital - 3,200
Mobile Infirmary - 3,325
Springhill Memorial Hospital - 7,500
Baptist Medical Center - 8,000
Vaughan Regional Medical Center - 5,000
DCH Regional Medical Center - 5,889
ADPH said at least 105,000 to 110,00 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in each of the past three weeks. Those who got their first shot through the clinics will have the opportunity to get their second shot in the next month through the same process.
