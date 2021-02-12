ADPH calls weeklong mass vaccination clinics a success

One vehicle pulls away while another among hundreds pulls up to receive a COVID-19 vaccination on the final day of Montgomery's clinic on Feb. 12, 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | February 12, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 3:44 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday said eight mass vaccination clinics that have been in operation over the past week have succeeded in reaching thousands of residents.

The clinics were hailed successful because they were “a direct result of ongoing collaboration by a number of community partners including county emergency management agencies, public officials and the ADPH,” the state health department said.

In calling the program a success, ADPH provided data from the Alabama Hospital Association on the total vaccinations given in each of the eight health clinics. They include:

Anniston

Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center - 5,000

Birmingham

University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital - 12,139

Dothan

Southeast Health - 6,100

Huntsville

Huntsville Hospital - 12,000

Mobile

University of South Alabama Hospital - 8,300 (This clinic continues through Saturday.)

Providence Hospital - 3,200

Mobile Infirmary - 3,325

Springhill Memorial Hospital - 7,500

Montgomery

Baptist Medical Center - 8,000

Selma

Vaughan Regional Medical Center - 5,000

Tuscaloosa

DCH Regional Medical Center - 5,889

ADPH said at least 105,000 to 110,00 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in each of the past three weeks. Those who got their first shot through the clinics will have the opportunity to get their second shot in the next month through the same process.

