Alabama health officials to update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will provide updates on COVID-19 vaccine mitigation efforts as several weeklong clinics wrap up across the state.
The 10 a.m. meeting
In Montgomery and Selma, a record number of people showed up at the drive-thru clinics. Selma’s clinic had to shut down before Friday after all of their allocated doses were given. In Montgomery, organizers say they have given more than 3,000 doses above what the state set aside.
Walmart and Sam’s will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to the eligible public Friday. Harris gave details on the Federal Retail Pharmacy program last week. The program gives the state a direct allocation from the federal government that won’t take away from the state’s weekly allocation, which is upwards of 70,000 doses a week.
