Alabama sheriff offers Valentine’s deal for those with warrants

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama sheriff’s office is offering a sweet Valentine’s Day deal to some, although their ex partners may feel like they’ve been hit in the back by Cupid’s arrow.
Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman posted to social media Thursday asking people to “give us a call or message me for a special holiday offer!”
That offer, though tongue-in-cheek, seeks individuals with outstanding warrants, indulging their exes into turning them in with offers to “stay at our luxurious five star facility” that includes “three awesome meals and air conditioning!”
But Turman’s deal doesn’t end there. There’s also clothes and jewelry in the deal.
“They will also be provided with the most stylish lounge wear in today’s most popular color... orange! This offer includes free transportation to the facility and a special set of bracelets that are top of the line!”
With Valentine’s Day happening on Feb. 14, time is of the essence to get in on the deal.
“So, don’t delay! Give your ex-valentine the attention they need! Call today!,” the sheriff added.
It’s unclear just how many exes will take the sheriff up on his offer, but if they do, they’ll remain anonymous.
