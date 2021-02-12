Alabama Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Walmarts and Sam’s clubs across the state will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines Friday.
The mega-retailers are taking part in the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
According to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, this program gives the state a direct allocation from the federal government that will not take away from the state’s weekly allocation, which is upwards of 70,000 doses a week.
Currently, you must meet one of the following requirements to receive the vaccine:
- You must be 65 years of age and older.
- Healthcare workers
- First responders, including EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement
- Frontline critical workers - corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college, and higher education), childcare workers, judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges, and district attorneys
- Work or live in congregate settings
Customers who are eligible for the vaccine can schedule an appointment on either Walmart or Sam’s Club website. While Sam’s Club is a membership warehouse retailer, you do not have to have a membership to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About half of the Walmart stores in the state are expected to receive doses, Harris added.
