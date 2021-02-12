Couple arrested in Coosa County child porn case

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Coosa County couple face major charges relating to child pornography.
The case broke earlier this week when the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency received a tip. State detectives moved in with help from the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Veteran lawmen will tell you investigating crimes involving children are the most difficult cases to work on. The one in Coosa County this week is no exception.
“Because those children are forced to do something,” said Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell.
25-year-old Michael Ochoa and his girlfriend 21-year-old Chasity Harris face felony charges connected to child porn.
“Well, they found evidence that would indicate that child pornography and of course what they got written down is that both individuals were charged with four counts of possession of obscene material containing visual depiction of an individual under the age of 17 involved in obscene acts,” said Howell.
The crimes allegedly took place in Ochoa’s home on Coosa County Road 70 in the Stewartville community, 10 minutes north of Rockford.
ALEA initially got the tip and called on Howell’s team to assist.
The couple came here from California about a year ago, but it’s not clear how they ended up in Coosa County.
“I would say the investigation has been going on for about two weeks,” said Howell.
Howell says new charges may be coming against Ochoa and Harris. Meantime, they no longer live in Stewartville or back home in California but in the Coosa County jail.
Coosa County jail records show Michael Ochoa’s bond has been set at $250,000 while Harris’ bond is $200,000.
