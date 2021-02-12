Dreary, cooler and staying active

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Guess what?! We’ve got more rain in the forecast over the next week after Thursday’s soaking. The pattern is and will remain active through the end of next week in all likelihood.
Fortunately we should be warm enough to see just plain rain each time a system pushes through, but folks just to our north, northwest and west won’t be so lucky. We’re looking at you Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and northern Alabama.
There are already showers pushing in this morning, and additional showers are possible all day long. It will not rain all day, and there will be dry time. It will be noticeably cooler in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Rain is expected areawide tonight into Saturday morning, with the absolute best chance for those along and east of I-65. The widespread rain should wind down by early Saturday afternoon, but at least some showers will remain possible with highs in the 50s.
More light rain potential exists Saturday night into Sunday and Sunday night, but this stretch will bring plenty of dry time and certainly won’t be a washout. It’ll just be a good 3-day period to keep the umbrella and warmer clothes handy!
The next best chance of rain and perhaps a few storms comes late Monday afternoon into early Monday night as a stronger system approaches from the west. No severe weather is expected, but a decent rain is likely.
By the time we get to the end of next week, an additional solid 2-4″ of rain will likely have fallen. Fortunately it will come in multiple waves, so there really isn’t much of a flooding risk as it looks now.
If the recent warm weather is your cup of tea, well, we don’t any of that in the forecast.
High temperatures will stay in the 50s on Valentine’s Day, rise into the 60s on Presidents’ Day, fall back into the upper 40s on Tuesday, the mid-50s on Wednesday, and the lower 60s next Thursday.
While the heart of the arctic air will not reach Central Alabama, a couple of nights in the 30s -- perhaps upper 20s -- are on tap next week.
