Gov. Ivey signs 3 priority bills into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed three priority bills into law Friday morning. This comes after state lawmakers wrapped up their first two weeks of the legislative session.
“While the impact of COVID-19 has been felt across the country and around the world, we remain committed to helping Alabamians and Alabama businesses get back on their feet and our state moving forward,” Ivey said in a statement.
Alabamians now do not need to pay taxes on the COVID-19 stimulus payments they received from the federal government. Businesses that received COVID-19 relief also won’t need to pay taxes on it.
Another bill signed into law would protect businesses from COVID-19 related lawsuits, if that business follows health guidelines.
The state also renewed tax incentives to encourage more businesses to land in Alabama and hire people.
State lawmakers will take a week break and will return for session Feb. 23.
