Montgomery announces Black History Month events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - To celebrate Black History Month, the city of Montgomery announced an array of events.
“As the Birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement, Black History is our history in Montgomery,” Mayor Steven Reed said. “Our community will honor the countless contributions from Black culture and African-American innovators on our country and the world at large. In doing so, we will offer a line-up of unique, tangible experiences to fully celebrate that legacy.”
According to city officials, Reed asked the Montgomery Department of Cultural Affairs to reimagine this year’s celebration in an effort to appeal to “a broad and diverse audience while enhancing overall accessibility.” The city will debut several new events.
From Feb. 15-28, the city will host the “So You Think Yo’ Bread Got Soul Contest: A Cornbread Cook-off” in a homage to intricate the “legacy of African-American chefs and cuisine.” The city is encouraging citizens to participate by going to contestants’ restaurants then voting for their favorite cornbread. You can find participating restaurants here.
The winning restaurant will receive Montgomery’s First Iron Skillet Award. One voter will be randomly selected to receive a $50 gift card to that restaurant.
Local artists will also participate in the Capital City on Canvas Black History Visual Arts Paint-off on Feb. 20, where artists will meet at Montgomery Plaza to express their vision of Black History Month through art, city officials said.
On Feb. 26, The Black History Drive-Up Cinema Double Feature will transform Paterson Field’s parking lot into a drive-in theater, where attendees will be able to watch screenings of “42″ and “Akeelah and the Bee.” City officials said gates will open at 5 p.m., and the films will air at 6 p.m.
Admission is free but limited to the first 150 to arrive.
More information about other Montgomery Black History Months events can be found on the city’s website.
The city says all activities will follow state and local public health orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks and social distancing will be required.
