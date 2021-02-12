Montgomery Chamber hosts virtual Alabama update with Gov. Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey joined the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce virtually for the chamber’s annual Alabama update event Thursday.
Ivey addressed several issues, including the Revive Alabama grant program that kept many of the state’s small businesses afloat.
“This is a very powerful piece of legislation that is going to really set the foundation for tremendous growth long term in Alabama. When you’re competing for jobs and and being able to attract industry and axing industry to relocate to a certain area, you got to have some tools in your tool belt to make it attractive. And this is just a tremendous tool that we have here in Alabama, to help us with long term growth,” Ivey said.
The bill now awaits Ivey’s signature. She said, “this legislation sends a strong message that Senator Greg Reed’s priority as the new pro tem is to move Alabama forward.”
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.