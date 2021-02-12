Montgomery County DA, One Place give out care packages to senior living centers, shelters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the One Place Family Justice Center distributed care packages to senior living centers and shelters in the county Friday.
Through the “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” initiative, the DA’s office and One Place gave out 125 packages. The packages were filled with information about domestic violence and elder abuse, personal care items, puzzle books, cold and warm weather accessories, snacks and other helpful items.
The packages were delivered to Aid to Inmate Mothers, Inc., Friendship Mission and Crimson Health and Rehab.
The DA’s Office said it and One Place envision “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” as an ongoing community outreach program.
“There’s so many resources that people don’t know about and we’re trying to educate people. Along with trying to give people some help. Our bags are filled with all kinds of items that they can use personal hygiene items and those type of things. But the information is probably even more valuable,” Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said.
The DA’s Office and One Place also provided donations for the program.
