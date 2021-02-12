Montgomery Zoo to hold Winter Enrichment Day and Pygmy Hippo Appreciation Day Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo will host its Winter Enrichment Day and Pygmy Hippo Appreciation Day on Saturday.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with those coming out to the zoo having an opportunity to see how keepers work with the animals and learn more about the zoo’s pygmy hippos.
Guests will be able to see how animals respond to new creative and behavior stimulating items. More than 15 species will take part in the event including elephants, hippos and jaguars.
“Just like humans, animals need a variety of activities to keep their mind and body in good health. Making sure our animals are mentally, and physically healthy is the priority of everyone who works and volunteers at the zoo,” Montgomery Zoo Marketing and Public Relations Manager Melanie Golson said. “Our keepers provide enrichment to our animals on a daily basis, but this often takes place out of view from the public. The goal of Animal Enrichment Day is to safely stimulate and reproduce behaviors that are natural for each animal in the wild. Placing different stimuli in the animals’ environment allows animals to use their five basic senses while they exercise. It is a lot of trial and error, but it is always fun.”
Pygmy hippos are considered an endangered species with only 2,000 to 3,000 left in the wild. Zoo officials said the goal of the appreciation day event is to educate the public on what they can do to help.
There will be a regular admission fee to enter the zoo, but there is no additional fee to take part in the activities, including a virtual experience.
The zoo will follow guidelines from the CDC, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the city of Montgomery. Guests who are 6-years-old and older will be required to wear masks when unable to maintain a safe distance from others, inside the gift shop, museum, restrooms, reptile exhibit and Overlook Café.
Masks will also be required while in line to board the train, as well as when riding.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.