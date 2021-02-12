Montgomery Zoo to hold Winter Enrichment Day and Pygmy Hippo Appreciation Day Saturday

“Just like humans, animals need a variety of activities to keep their mind and body in good health. Making sure our animals are mentally, and physically healthy is the priority of everyone who works and volunteers at the zoo,” Montgomery Zoo Marketing and Public Relations Manager Melanie Golson said. “Our keepers provide enrichment to our animals on a daily basis, but this often takes place out of view from the public. The goal of Animal Enrichment Day is to safely stimulate and reproduce behaviors that are natural for each animal in the wild. Placing different stimuli in the animals’ environment allows animals to use their five basic senses while they exercise. It is a lot of trial and error, but it is always fun.”