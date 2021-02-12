Montgomery’s weeklong mass vaccination clinic gears up for last day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The last day in a weeklong mass vaccination drive-thru clinic in Montgomery has arrived after a record turnout.
The clinic, which is being held near the old Montgomery Mall, will occur from 9 a.m. until all the remaining vaccines have been distributed.
You must meet one of the following requirements to receive the vaccine:
- You must be 65 years of age and older.
- Healthcare workers
- First responders, including EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement
- Frontline critical workers - corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college, and higher education), childcare workers, judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges, and district attorneys
- Work or live in congregate settings
Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine and wish to do so should enter the clinic from McGhee Road.
Organizers said the goal was to give 8,000 shots by the end of the week, but the clinic has given more than 3,000 doses above what the state set aside.
The clinic was initially scheduled for 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily or until approximately 1,000 doses had been given. But, after vaccinating nearly 3,500 people on Monday and Tuesday, organizers announced they would adjust hours for the remainder of the week.
Along with the clinic, Walmart and Sam’s announced they would begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. The mega-retailers are taking part in the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, with more than 1,000 of their locations participating in 22 states.
Those customers who are eligible for the vaccine, based on the state health department’s current eligibility requirements, can schedule an appointment on either Walmart or Sam’s Club website.
While Sam’s Club is a membership warehouse retailer, you do not have to have a membership to schedule a vaccination appointment.
