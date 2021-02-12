MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Department of Education leaders believe that new quarantine guidance could cut down on school absences.
Officials say some schools have been shutdown for weeks because so many teachers were in quarantine.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says thousands of teachers got their first dose this week, and others who want it should be able to get it this month.
“We hope by the, you know, end spring break, somewhere there, we’ll be back to more normal looking end to the school year,” said Mackey.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state will adopt the new guidelines.
