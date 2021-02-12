Police: Prank video at Greenville Walmart leads to arrest

“The individual we had to arrest on this, from people that know him that I’ve talked to, he’s actually not a bad kid, has never been in any real trouble, but they get this I guess craving for attention or popularity and think that this is the way to get it and it’s absolutely the wrong thing to do and will end up in jail for you for sure. If, if not, something else worse happening, someone may try to defend themselves thinking that they’re actually in danger,” Lovvorn said.