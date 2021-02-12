Police: Shots fired in area of Eastdale Mall on Thursday; no injuries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say no one was hurt after shots were fired in the area of Eastdale Mall Thursday evening.
Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 1000 block of Eastdale Mall at about 6 p.m. Thursday. She said the complainant told them that there was a verbal altercation and shots were fired.
There were no injuries and no arrests.
It is not clear exactly where the incident occurred.
No other information was released.
