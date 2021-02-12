Suspect identified but not arrested in Greenville hotel arson

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - There are new developments in the fire at Greenville’s Baymont Inn & Suites that happened in September 2019.
The state fire marshal’s office ruled it arson.
Investigators say they’ve identified a suspect, although the person has not been arrested.
Arson investigators say they will present their findings to a Butler County grand jury with the hope that jurors will return an indictment.
The hotel was closed at the time of teh fire.
