Tuskegee man killed in single-vehicle crash in Macon Co.

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash just outside of Tuskegee has claimed a man’s life.
53-year-old Larry Williams of Tuskegee was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Van he was driving left the road and hit a tree.
The crash took place on U.S. Highway 80 near mile marker 167, approximately five miles west of Tuskegee at 5:06 p.m. Thursday evening.
Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing to investigate the crash.
