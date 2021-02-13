Alabama senators vote to acquit Trump in 2nd impeachment trial

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Senators Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Richard Shelby, R-Ala., voted to acquit former President Donald Trump Saturday.
In a 57-43 vote, the Senate acquitted Trump in his second impeachment trial. The Associated Press reports seven Republicans joined all Democrats to convict.
Tuberville released a statement following the vote Saturday:
“I had concerns with the lack of due process and constitutionality of this trial going in, and I voted twice to say so. But I had a duty as a juror to listen to the arguments of both sides and keep an open mind, which I did. After hearing the arguments presented, I voted to not convict for a number of reasons, including the fact that I don’t think the Senate has the authority to try a private citizen.
“There are no winners today. The American people lost. Our country is hurting from a global pandemic, and rather than addressing the serious needs of our constituents we wasted a full week on an unconstitutional trial.
“Now it’s time for us as a country to move on. We need to remember that at the end of the day we’re on the same team: the American team. Both sides can do better at remembering that.”
Shelby released a statement following the vote:
“The Constitution speaks of removing a sitting president, not a private citizen. I recently voted to dismiss this case based on its questionable constitutionality. The Framers were clear in limiting impeachment to the President, Vice President, and civil officers of the United States. That is why today, I voted to acquit.”
