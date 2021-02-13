Armory Athletics expansion brings America Ninja Warrior program to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Armory Athletics in Montgomery will soon have an America Ninja Warrior inspired program with the construction of a brand-new gymnasium.
Located off Madison Avenue, adjacent to Cramton Bowl, the additional building will offer Armory Athletics an extra 9,600 square feet to expand their programs.
Missy Anderson, director of Armory Athletics, said they have had hundreds of children on a waiting list to join their gymnastics programs, and they hope this additional space will allow more people to join.
“Having the additional square footage will allow us to have a full-fledged specific space for ninja; a specific space for as many classes as we need for the community and try not to have a waiting list,” Anderson said. ”We can be accessible to all people that want to be here.”
Construction on the new facility began six to eight months ago, but it has taken longer than anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson said they hope to have construction completed by summer 2021 and be full force by the fall.
Armory Athletics is home to over 120 competitive athletes, USA Gymnastics levels one to 10, including both boys and girls.
The new building will be used primarily for their competitive teams, and a portion of their existing gym will be transformed into an American Ninja Warrior/ Parkour set.
“There’s going to be a set up where we have some scaffolding, some metal lace that we can hang and support structures from for salmon ladder, and swinging lache’s, where you swing on one bar and catch on another bar,” said Ninja Coach Jadan Eberly.
“I am really excited about the new building,” said competitive gymnast Anani Jones. “I’m hoping we will make a lot of memories in there and have a lot of fun, and a lot of kids will enjoy it.”
Once the new American Ninja Warrior based program is up and running, it will be available to people ranging from 2-years-old to adulthood, so the entire family can participate.
Anderson said funds for the new building came from both fundraising donations and the city.
Armory Athletics in Montgomery has been helping young gymnasts achieve their goals in the sport of gymnastics for 25 years. For information about the programs they offer, visit their website.
