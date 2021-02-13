Frazer music minister dies after hospitalization for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Frazer Church’s Minister of Music and Worship Wayne Sigler has died, the church announced Friday.
Senior Pastor Dr. Chris Montgomery said in a YouTube video that Sigler was hospitalized with COVID-19.
“We grieve for ourselves, as we find ourselves in disbelief that we will not hear his beautiful voice or worship by his side or see his smile again,” Montgomery said in the video.
Sigler was with the church for the past 12 years. He led the church’s traditional worship on Sunday mornings, as well as oversaw music programs for children, youth and adults, according to Associate Pastor and Minister of Media and Communications Ken Roach. He also volunteered in Frazer’s reading tutoring program at Chisholm Elementary School and was an advocate for the Transformation Montgomery program in that community.
“Whether he was leading a choir of hundreds or reading one on one with a child, his great passion was for people to come to know the love of God through Jesus Christ and to live for his glory,” said Roach
Roach said Sigler was deeply devoted to his family.
Frazer Church said in a Facebook post that Sigler’s family will be holding a memorial celebration service on Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the church’s main sanctuary. The family is requesting that those attending wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The church will also livestream the service.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.