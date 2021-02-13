Local chefs prepare for Valentine’s Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wearing a mask and socially distancing is not how you would normally spend your Valentine’s Day, but it’s the only way to protect yourself from getting COVID-19.
Some who normally dine out for this holiday are instead staying in this year.
“Now, I’m getting more phone calls than ever to prepare a special dinner for the family or their spouses, so it’s been really great,” local chef Nieves Anderson said.
Anderson has gotten 20 request this year for private dinners. She said preparation has gone smoothly.
“It’s really easy because some people have chosen to come pick up their meals and some people have chosen for me to come to prepare their dinner inside their homes, so they had either option,” Anderson said.
Another local chef Preston Williams is offering meals people can pick up to cook with their love ones.
“When you call us, we talk you to find out exactly what you like, what you don’t like, if there are any allergies and work a menu specifically driven for you and your love ones,” Williams said.
Staying at home this Valentine’s Day not only keeps you safe but allows you to connect with the people you love.
“Whether it’s your children, spouse, whether it’s someone your just great friends or want to have great time together, so being in the kitchen, you’re not only sharing food you share stories and at the end of it you get a great meal,” Williams said.
The CDC is recommending that you only gather with people in your household and try to have outdoor events if possible.
They also suggest dropping off card or gifts instead of in-person delivery.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.