Murder suspect transported back to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A murder suspect that was arrested in south Alabama after a police chase that ended with a crash is back in Montgomery.
According to police, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Conway was taken into Montgomery police custody Friday.
Conway was driving a vehicle that was stolen in Bonifay, Florida, on Monday, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. He reportedly refused to stop for a deputy, and the resulting chase crossed into Alabama.
Authorities said the chase ended in the area of County Road 61 and 167, south of Hartford, when Conway tried to evade a spike strip, causing the car to leave the roadway and overturn.
According to police, Conway has been charged as a suspect in Sunday’s homicide that happened in the 1200 block of Eastern Boulevard. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Pervis Martin Jr.
Conway is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center.
