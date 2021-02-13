Rain chances stick around this weekend and through much of next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s not the most beautiful of weekends, that’s for sure... Chilly temperatures and showers are sticking around!
Rain will continue across much of our area through the rest of these morning hours. The widespread rain should wind down by the afternoon, but at least some showers will remain possible into the evening. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the middle 50s.
More light rain showers remain possible tonight into Sunday. Valentine’s Day certainly won’t be a washout - there will be periods of dry weather - but it will be a good idea to keep an umbrella on hand!
The next best chance of rain and perhaps a few storms arrives late Monday afternoon into Monday night as a stronger system approaches from the west. No severe weather is expected, but a decent rain is likely.
By the time we get to the end of next week, an additional solid 2-4″ of rain will likely have fallen. Fortunately, it will come in multiple waves, so there really isn’t much of a flooding risk.
If warm weather is your cup of tea, well, we don’t have any of that in the forecast. Check out the chilly temperatures on our 7 day forecast below!
