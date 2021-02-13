Rain likely Monday, Ice possible west

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday was cloudy but fairly dry, and we can expect much of the same tomorrow! Then, another system arrives Monday, and this could bring ice issues to some of us... Let’s get into details.
First things first, fog could develop tonight. Showers will be sparse, clouds will hang tough, and low temperatures will be in the middle 40s.
Valentine’s Day will be cloudy and cool with highs in the middle 50s. A few showers are possible, but many will stay dry and gray.
A strong system approaches from the west Monday afternoon. This system will bring significant winter weather to our neighbors to the north and west, but some of us could deal with ice issues as well.
Freezing rain is a possibility for some in our western counties - places like Demopolis, Linden, Uniontown, Marion, Selma and perhaps Camden. This possible layer of ice could cause dangerous travel conditions.
For others in western areas, as temperatures drop to near freezing Tuesday morning, any puddles of water could freeze, resulting in black ice. Problem spots would include bridges and overpasses.
Tuesday is dry, Wednesday features a few more showers, then much more rain arrives with another system Thursday.
