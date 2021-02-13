Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Montgomery shooting Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that left a Montgomery man dead Friday afternoon.
Police said 17-year-old Danzell McGhee has been charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Ta-Byus McGhee.
According to police, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Woodley Square. Police and fire medics arrived and found Ta-Byus McGhee suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment where he later died.
Danzell McGhee was taken into custody Friday, according to police. He is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center with bond set at $150,000
Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
Ta-Byus McGhee’s death is the 9th homicide this year in Montgomery.
