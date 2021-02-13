Suspect arrested in December Montgomery robbery case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a December robbery case, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Investigators say 23-year-old Darnell Abner was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Abner is accused of committing first-degree robbery in the 3600 block of Audubon Road back on Dec. 5.
Court documents were not immediately available to review any other details on the case.
The suspect is being held on a bond of $60,000.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.