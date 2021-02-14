First Alert: Ice possible for some Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A strong system will arrive Monday afternoon and bring the possibility of ice to our western counties.
Freezing rain is possible in west-central Alabama Monday afternoon and evening. The risk exists in places like Demopolis, Linden, Uniontown and Marion, and even places like Selma and Camden can’t be dismissed from the possibility. The layer of ice that would form from freezing rain would cause extremely dangerous travel conditions and the chance of power outages.
Then, as temperatures drop to freezing Tuesday morning, ice could form in areas in western Alabama that only saw a cold rain. Puddles of water remaining from Monday evening’s rain could freeze, resulting in a nearly invisible ice that is extremely dangerous. Problem spots would include bridges and overpasses. This risk exists mainly from Clanton down to Monroeville and points west.
We expect only a cold rain for the rest of central, east and south Alabama late Monday where temperatures will likely stay above freezing. However, areas of potential ice are subject to change. We’ll be able to nail down location specifics a bit better as this system approaches, so check back for updates!
As for the rest of the forecast...
Tonight, fog could develop. Showers will be sparse, clouds will hang tough, and low temperatures will be in the middle 40s.
Valentine’s Day will be similar to today - cloudy and cool with highs in the middle 50s. A few showers are possible, but many will stay dry and gray.
After Monday’s rain/ice event, Tuesday will be sunny but cold. Wednesday will feature a few more showers, then much more rain arrives with another system Thursday.
