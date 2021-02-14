Montgomery warming center to open Monday, Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery will open a warming center as temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing.
The warming center, located at the Montgomery Therapeutic Recreation Center, 604 Augusta Avenue, will be open on both Monday and Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. each day.
Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone in need of shelter from freezing temperatures. No photo identification is required.
The Montgomery EMA is reminding those who have prescription medications to bring them. Pets are welcomed as long as they are in a carrier.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue will provide sanitation services at the center to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the Emergency Operations Center at (334) 625-4181.
