AISA reschedules basketball championship games due to winter weather
Alabama Independent School Association (Source: AISA)
By WSFA Staff | February 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 5:12 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Independent School Association, or AISA, is rescheduling its basketball championship games, which were set for Tuesday, due to winter weather.

AISA said travel concerns, including icy roads, prompted the need for rescheduling.

The game times have been changed to the following:

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Noon - Clarke Prep vs. Glenwood (3A Girls)

2:30pm - Tuscaloosa vs. Pike ( 3A Boys)

5:30pm - Macon East vs. Escambia (2A Boys)

Thursday, Feb. 18

10am - Abbeville vs. Pickens (1A Girls)

12:30pm - Heritage vs. Evangel ( 1A Boys)

3pm - Lowndes vs. Southern (2A Girls)

AISA said all tickets purchased through GoFan.Co are still good for the rescheduled games.

