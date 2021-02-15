Alabama Power getting ready for icy conditions and possible outages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power leaders said Sunday that crews are ready to respond to any winter storm conditions that may cause power outages across the state this week.
Alabama Power said If there is an outage in your area, impassable roads, because of icy conditions, could delay some crews’ ability to respond.
If you experience an outage, let Alabama Power know by visiting AlabamaPower.com, downloading the Alabama Power mobile app or calling Customer Service at 800-888-2726.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.