ALEA, ALDOT: Ice reported on bridges, overpasses, some roads impassable

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA is reporting multiple crashes in Marion County due to weather conditions. ALDOT is now reporting some roads impassable in Pickens County.
Ice has been reported on all bridges and overpasses as well, according to the report.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency received noticed the following counties have been reported to have bridges iced over or have icy areas along them. Alabama Highway 17 in the Sulligent area in Lamar County, Interstate 22, and U.S. Highway 43 in the Hackleburg area in Marion County.
Marion County is in an Ice Storm Warning through 9 p.m. Monday, meaning the dominant form of precipitation will be freezing rain. Ice accumulation of a quarter to a half inch is possible in the warning areas. If this occurs, significant power outages, downed trees, and near-impossible travel is expected.
In Pickens County, Highway 17 north of Reform, US-82 west of Reform and Highway 14 from Aliceville to the Mississippi state line are now deemed impassable.
