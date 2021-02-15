Attention turning to extreme cold tonight, flash freeze risk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, storms and the threat for freezing rain are winding down as of the middle of the afternoon. Now the bitterly cold air is pouring in behind the front.
Temperatures will be in the 30s by the early evening hours for most everyone, and will drop below freezing quickly from west to east. That will result in a “flash freeze” on roads, sidewalks and parking lots where any residual water from today’s rain exists. That means black ice and slick spots are a very real possibility this evening, tonight and early Tuesday morning.
Speaking of Tuesday morning...
Temperatures will be all the way down in the upper teens and lower 20s areawide. That will make for the coldest morning of the entire winter season by several degrees!
To make matters worse, a breeze from the north around 10-15 mph will make it feel like it’s in the single digits and teens!
This is dangerous and highly unusual cold. It’ll be vital to layer up and take proper cold weather precautions to protect yourself, your home, vehicles, plants, pets, and pipes!
This will be the coldest morning in more than 1,100 days!
Then it’s very cold and quiet Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.
Another major storm system will impact a huge area late Wednesday into Thursday. That one will bring all rain to the entire area during that period with highs in the 50s and 60s each day. There will even be some thunderstorm potential Wednesday night into the first half of Thursday -- especially south and east of Montgomery.
In fact, some strong storms will be possible in Southeast Alabama. Stay tuned for updates regarding this potential!
The sun will return in full force for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend with chilly temperatures in the upper 40s Friday, 50s Saturday and 60s by Sunday! The pattern looks quieter even heading into next week.
