AUM offering COVID-19 vaccine to employees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University at Montgomery is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 750 full-time and part-time employees.
AUM officials say these employee vaccinations will allow the university to test its vaccination capability before offering it to the general public in the future.
“It looks like we’ll be able to have somewhere between 1,000 and maybe 1,200 vaccines to be able to give out to the public. And we’re proud to do that. We’re glad to be a community partner. And I really want to send a special thank you to the Alabama Department of Public Health for their support of giving us the vaccine,” said Chancellor Carl Stockton.
The university is administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
AUM will hold its employee vaccine clinic again on Wednesday and Thursday, but all of those appointment slots are already filled.
