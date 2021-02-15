Chase ends after Ozark man’s motorcycle collides into state trooper vehicle

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man who attempted to elude law enforcement has been arrested after the motorcycle he was fleeing on hit the front of an Alabama state trooper’s vehicle.
The chase started just before 8:45 p.m. Sunday when ALEA state troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcyclist, later identified as Michael Kirkley, 22, of Ozark.
ALEA said Kirkley was riding a 2000 Kawasaki ZX750 along Dale County Road 34 at high speeds and was on the wrong side of the roadway. He reportedly blew through a stop sign on Andrews Avenue and County Road 34, then continued on Campground Road.
While still speeding and on the wrong side of the road, ALEA said the suspect turned onto Lakeview Road where troopers blocked the roadway at Gunter Drive.
ALEA said Kirkley collided with the front end of a trooper’s patrol vehicle, bringing the chase to an end. Despite the collision, an ALEA spokesperson said the suspect was uninjured.
Kirkley was transported to the Dale County Jail where he was charged with attempting to elude and speeding. Jail records indicate he has since been released.
An investigation into the case is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.